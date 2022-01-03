Punjab polls: Congress campaign committee meets to discuss strategy

Chandigarh :The Punjab Congress campaign committee headed by former state chief Sunil Jakhar met in Chandigarh on Sunday night to decide the party’s campaign strategy and themes for the upcoming polls.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu were present in the meeting in which the committee discussed the district and block-level campaign strategy, plans for big rallies, slogans, jingles, etc. “The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere. All the leaders put their heads together in planning for the campaign. There were no fireworks,” said a party leader who was present in the meeting. The panel has already decided to centre its election campaign on the government’s achievements in the past five years.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of growing discord within the state Congress over the chief ministerial face of the party. Though a decision has been taken to go into the polls under “collective leadership”, Sidhu is making a strong push for naming him the CM face before the elections, besides targeting the party’s government on a daily basis. His ways have riled several leaders, including ministers, who are demanding that the state chief be disciplined by the central leadership.

Besides Sidhu and Channi, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, joint secretary Krishna Allavaru, cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and former Punjab Youth Congress Amarpreet Singh Lally. The Congress screening committee headed by national general secretary Ajay Maken will hold a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.