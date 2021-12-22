Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Congress campaign head Jakhar calls meeting of panel in Delhi today
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Congress campaign head Jakhar calls meeting of panel in Delhi today

Punjab polls: Besides Sidhu and Channi, the Congress campaign committee headed by Jakhar has state affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, AICC secretaries Chetan Chauhan, Harshwardhan Sapkal, Gurkirat Kotli and Raminder Awla, Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh and former Punjab Youth Congress chief Amarpreet Singh Lally as members
The committee members are likely to be assigned districts to monitor and coordinate the Congress campaign for the Punjab polls. The panel is headed by Sunil Jakhar. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The committee members are likely to be assigned districts to monitor and coordinate the Congress campaign for the Punjab polls. The panel is headed by Sunil Jakhar. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar has convened a meeting of the 21-member panel, including state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in Delhi on Wednesday.

Besides Sidhu and Channi, the committee has Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, AICC secretaries Chetan Chauhan, Harshwardhan Sapkal, Gurkirat Kotli and Raminder Awla, Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh and former Punjab Youth Congress chief Amarpreet Singh Lally as members, according to the notification for the meeting.

Its other members include MPs Gurjit Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Santokh Singh, Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Amar Singh, Mohammad Sadique, Partap Singh Bajwa, Ambika Soni and Shamsher Singh Dullo as members.

The panel members are likely to be assigned districts to monitor and coordinate the election campaign of the party. Also, similar campaign committees in districts are expected to be announced shortly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out