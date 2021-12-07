Punjab polls: Congress in dilemma as it’s Bajwa vs Bajwa in Qadian

After dropping hints of his return to the political landscape in Punjab over the past couple of days, Rajya Sabha member and former state Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa made it official on Monday by announcing that he will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections from his home turf Qadian.

The seat is presently held by his younger brother Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, who just four days back staked his claim by organising a show of strength.

“The party high command wants me back in the state politics and has given the green signal,” said Bajwa while talking to media as he kicked off meetings with his supporters at Qadian on Monday. “I will contest the assembly polls from my home seat Qadian. I will like to spend rest of my life with my people.”

By throwing his hat into the ring, Bajwa Senior has not just put a question mark on Fateh Jung’s fate, but also thrown wide open the already two-cornered contest between chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for the top post if the party manages to win the assembly elections.

“Apart from working with four chief ministers in Punjab as a minister, I have been a member of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. This is rarest of the rare honour that I have got. I will bring my experience that I gained while being on various key posts in New Delhi as well as Punjab for the betterment of the state,” said Bajwa.

Stating that he wants to change the “destiny of Punjab”, Bajwa said: “I can contribute towards bringing a second green revolution here, since I am a member of the standing committee on agriculture. My party always gave me the opportunity to speak first in the Parliament on behalf of the Opposition on the issue of farm laws. I am very proud of it.”

I am here to stay, says Fateh Jung

“The contest will be within the Congress, none else, as no other party is in a position to compete with us,” he said, on being questioned about his main contender in the polls.

When asked about the fate of his younger brother, he said, “Only God knows it.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was the chief guest in the rally held by Fateh Jung at Qadian last Thursday, had backed him, stating: “Fateh will win from his constituency with a huge margin.”

However, Bajwa, who once represented erstwhile Kahnuwan assembly segment that was largely subsumed by Qadian during delimitation about a decade ago, stayed away from the rally. On Monday, the younger brother skipped the meetings addressed by Bajwa. Bajwa’s wife Charanjit Kaur had also remained the MLA from Qadian from 2012 to 2017.

Meanwhile, without naming his elder brother, Fateh Jung said: “I am here to stay. The Qadian people elected me with an overwhelming majority. I served them for five years. How can someone who has not been here for the past 12 years barge in and stake claim to the party ticket. I organised a massive rally on Thursday last week with 50,000 people. The state party president (Sidhu) was also there and asked the people of Qadian to reelect me. People responded to that call overwhelmingly.”

Earlier, Bajwa had started his political activities in Batala and announced to contest the polls from there, but got a jolt after Amarinder Singh, who he had backed in the feud with Sidhu, resigned from the post of chief minister in September.

With a change of guard, his two loyalists were removed as chairmen of the Batala Improvement Trust and market committee, days after he got them appointed to these posts. He ended his political activities in Batala with immediate effect. Meanwhile, responding to a query regarding Amarinder’s possible alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajwa said: “If Captain could not keep on riding a horse, who will let him ride on it again?”