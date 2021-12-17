Punjab polls: Congress tells ticket seekers to submit applications by December 20

The Punjab Congress on Thursday kickstarted the process for selection of its candidates for the assembly elections in the state, asking ticket aspirants to submit their applications by December 20, even as the state election committee of the party held its first meeting here.

Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Pal Dhingra said that all those keen to contest the upcoming polls would have to fill and give their applications with all relevant documents.

“The application forms are available with district president and working presidents and on the Facebook page of the Congress. No application fee will be charged with the application,” he said, crediting state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with the decision to waive off the fee. In the 2017 assembly elections, the state unit had taken application fee of ₹10,000 from each aspirant.

As per the decision, all prospective candidates, including sitting MLAs, will be required to submit their applications.

Sonia to take a final call

The state election committee (PEC) headed by Sidhu, which has been tasked with shortlisting candidates, passed a resolution vesting all powers with regard to finalising the candidates with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. When the resolution was proposed, Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon said the candidate selection should be left to the high command because it takes decision in larger interests of the party. “Dhillon said that Channi may not have had the support among the MLAs for the chief minister’s position but the high command selected him and they also selected Sidhu as the state chief and both are doing good job,” said a party leader who was present in the meeting. The PYC chief also sought due representation for women and youth leaders.

‘Generals should take on generals’

Punjab Congress working president and MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra suggested that party’s generals (senior leaders) should take on general of other parties instead of focusing on their seats, said sources. The suggestion drew a quip from the chief minister who said that the MLA was probably angling to for a face-off with (SAD chief Sukhbir Singh) Badal. To which, the MLA said that he was willing to contest from any constituency decided by the party, reiterating that generals should fight against generals, they added.

After the meeting, Sidhu said the committee passed the resolution giving all rights for selection of candidates to the Congress president. “We will also fight the elections unitedly, giving responsibility to each worker as per their capability. Tickets will be allocated on merit,” he said.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former state Congress presidents Shamsher Singh Dullo and HS Hanspal were among those who attended the meeting. Screening committee chairman Ajay Maken and two other members will meet members of the state election committee, ticket seekers and others over the next three days. “Along with my colleagues Sh. Krishna Allavaru and Sh. Chandan Yadav – as an exercise of the Screening Committee – I would be meeting aspiring Congress workers at Punjab Congress Bhawan, Chandigarh,” Maken tweeted.