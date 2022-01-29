Punjab polls: EC releases SOP for transporting cash

The Election Commission of India has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for transportation of cash by banks during the model code of conduct in Punjab, which will go to the polls on February 20.

After the poll code came into force earlier this month, the enforcement wings have seized ₹16.73 crores of unaccounted cash till January 28, said chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju.

Raju said that as per the SOP, the bank has to ensure that cash vans of outsourced agencies carrying its cash do not, under any circumstance, carry the cash of any third party. The outsourced agencies have to carry letters issued by the bank concerned, giving details of the cash released to them and carried by them for filing ATMs and delivery at other branches, banks or currency chests. The personnel accompanying cash vans have to carry valid identity cards issued by the respective agencies.

The CEO said various enforcement teams have made seizures worth ₹100 crore, including 17.61 lakh litres of illicit liquor worth ₹7.43 crore and psychotropic substances worth ₹74.64 crore.

317 more nominations filed

Only 317 nominations were filed in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total to 619 in four days.

The process began on January 25 and is to end on February 1. No nominations were filed on Republic Day and there will be a holiday on Sunday as well.

The CEO urged electors to make maximum use of the mobile application ‘Know Your Candidate’, using which they can know the particulars and criminal antecedents of any candidate with their photo.