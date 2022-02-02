Punjab polls: EC teams seize drugs, liquor, 19.19 crore in unaccounted cash

Enforcement teams of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹19.19 crore besides drugs and liquor worth crores in Punjab till January 31 in violation of the mode code conduct that was imposed on January 8.

State chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Monday said that the surveillance teams confiscated 27.86 lakh litre liquor worth ₹14.75 crore and psychotropic drugs the value of which he pegged at ₹275.59 crore.

“At least 1,203 “vulnerable” villages and 2,903 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble. Preventive action has already been initiated against 1,949 persons. From security point of view, 799 persons have been taken in custody under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” he added.

As many as 2,676 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while action in 39 cases is underway, he added.

“Also, 15,722 nakas have been set up across the state. As per the ECI directions, 3.76 lakh of a total of 3.9 lakh licensed weapons have been deposited while 69 unlicensed weapons were seized,” the CEO said.

Ban imposed on exit polls

The ECI has also imposed ban on exit polls between February 10 and March 7 for the upcoming assembly polls.

Raju said that under provisions of Section 126 A of the Representation of the Peoples Act, exit polls cannot be conducted and publicised by print or electronic media or disseminated in any other manner.