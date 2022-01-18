Punjab polls: EC transfers two DCs, eight SSPs

Chandigarh : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday transferred two deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers (DEOs) and eight senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in Punjab.

The transfers were ordered keeping in view the provisions of the model code of conduct imposed for the upcoming state assembly polls on February 20.

Giving details, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said that the ECI has appointed Girish Dayalan as DC-cum-DEO, Ferozepur, and Vineet Kumar will be the new DC-cum-DEO, Bathinda.

The EC has posted Harjeet Singh as SSP, Mohali, , Dhruman H Nimbale as SSP, Hoshiarpur, Patil Ketan Baliram as SSP, Ludhiana Rural, Deepak Hilori as SSP, Amritsar Rural, Gulneet Singh Khurana as SSP, Tarn Taran, Amneet Kondal as SSP, Bathinda, Sandeep Kumar Malik as SSP, Muktsar and Sartaj Singh Chahal as SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, said Raju.