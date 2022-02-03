Punjab polls: ECI okays ‘Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’ as name of political party but with riders

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal-led ‘Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’ as the name of a political party subject to fulfilling other criteria for formal registration.

The title ‘Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’ was proposed by 19 farmer organisations last month with a view to contesting the Punjab assembly elections scheduled on February 20.

In a communication, the ECI says, “The commission upon consideration has allowed the name Sanyukt Samaj Morcha proposed by you for publication of a public notice in the newspapers. The final approval of the name will be subject to decision on objections that may be filed by the parties or others in response to the public notice published by you.”

The ECI has asked the SSM to declare through public advertisements about the proposed political party and seek objections within a month.

SSM parliamentary board head Prem Singh Bhangu said that they were hopeful of making the outfit a recognised political party. “It will be better if the permissions are granted before the polls and a common symbol is also allotted,” he added.

The Rajewal-led 19 farmer unions had on December 25 last year announced formation of the outfit and subsequently applied for its registration with the ECI. But on January 13, the EC had raised some objections to its registration.

With February 1 being the last date for filing of nominations, all 107 SSM candidates have filed their papers as independents giving the common option of ‘cot’, ‘pot’ and ‘scissors’ as the poll symbols.

The SSM is contesting polls in alliance with Sanyukt Sangarsh Party which is in the fray on 10 seats.

Bhangu added that they would try to get party registered before the polls or at least get a common symbol allotted from the given choices.

