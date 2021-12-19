Punjab polls: Election manifesto should get legal status, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the election manifesto should be given the status of a legal document to ensure political parties were made liable for promises made by them. He said that the SAD will approach court to get legal status for poll manifesto as both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were making false promises to woo voters.

The former Punjab deputy chief minister was speaking to newsmen after holding a massive rally in support of SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra at Samana. He said the Akali Dal had also written to the Election Commission to devise ways and means to get the election manifesto enforced.

“We will also move court if need be to ensure no political party befools people by making wild promises and gets away with it. We also feel that this clause should be included in the Representation of the People Act,” said Sukhbir, adding that Congress and AAP leaders were making promises that are not feasible.

“Kejriwal does not have any intention of implementing even one of the promises made by him as he has not implemented them in Delhi too,” he alleged, while also targeting former chief minister Amarinder Singh for failing to fulfil promises made ahead of the previous elections.

Speaking about the Congress government, Badal said its days were numbered. “CM Charanjit Singh Channi is being greeted with empty chairs and protests by various sections of people, including employees. This is because Channi promised big but did not deliver anything. People will not forgive him for playing with their sentiments,” he said.