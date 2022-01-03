Punjab polls: Ex-Cong leader Lalli Majithia among five new AAP candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced five more candidates for the Punjab assembly elections, taking the total number of nominees named so far to 101.

Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia, who switched from the ruling Congress to the AAP two days ago, has been fielded from Majitha assembly constituency from where Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia is the sitting legislator.

Lalli Majithia had contested against the SAD leader as the Congress nominee in 2017 and lost to him by 22,884 votes.

A confidant of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, he resigned from the chairmanship of Pungrain and joined the AAP last week.

According to the list signed by AAP state president Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, Dr Ajay Gupta has been fielded from Amritsar Central, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt and Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab assembly elections, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. The Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party, winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats.