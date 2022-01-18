Punjab polls: Eyeing Baba Bakala ticket, Youth Congress leader revolts against party nominee

Raising a banner of revolt ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Youth Congress leader Satinder Singh Chhajjalwaddi on Tuesday gave the party a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw the candidature of sitting MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur from Baba Bakala seat in Amritsar district.

Miffed over being denied the ticket, Satinder Singh, who is the son of former three-time MLA Ranjit Singh Chhajjalwaddi, organised a meeting with his supporters at his residence in Chhajjalwaddi village. Besides various sarpanches and local party office-bearers from the segment, former MLA from erstwhile Beas segment Vir Pawan Kumar also attended the meeting to back his claim to the ticket.

Speaking over phone, Satinder Singh said: “All party workers and voters have been disheartened by the allotment of the ticket to the sitting MLA, who they wanted to get rid of. The high command was made aware of his record; yet, he has been fielded again. Party workers are angry with this decision and want this ticket to be withdrawn from him within 24 hours. Otherwise, they will be forced to chalk out the next course of action.”

Responding to the ultimatum and corruption allegations against him, Bhalaipur said: “The high command didn’t express trust in me overnight. It was done after a series of surveys in the segment. As far as allegations levelled against me are concerned, everyone can visit this segment and ask the people if I have indulged in any wrongdoing ever. These are false allegations.”

Satinder Singh had organised a massive rally in the segment to stake his claim on December 11. He was backed by Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, and even Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed the gathering in his favour, but their support failed to get him the party ticket.

