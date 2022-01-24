Punjab polls: Filing of nominations to start from Jan 25

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that filing of nomination for the upcoming Punjab polls scheduled for February 20 will begin from Tuesday (January 25) and a notification on this will be issued the same day.

February 1 will be the last date for filing nominations whereas scrutiny of papers will be held the next day, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be February 4.

The nominations will not be accepted on January 26 and January 30 owing to holidays. The EC has fixed 11am to 3pm as timing for filing of nominations with the returning officers in the districts.

Raju said a candidate should be registered as a voter of any constituency in the state. The candidates should produce a certified copy of the relevant entry of the electoral roll for this, he added.

Raju informed that there are a total of 2,12,75,066 registered voters in the state for these elections, of which 1,11,87,857 are male, 1,00,86,514 female and 695 transgenders.

There will be 24,689 polling stations at 14,751 polling locations. All polling booths will be webcast on the voting day. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.