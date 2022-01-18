Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Former army chief Gen JJ Singh joins BJP
JJ Singh, who was first Sikh to be appointed as the Army chief, had contested the 2017 assembly polls on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket from Patiala but lost security deposit against former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The ex-army chief had stood poor third in these polls
Former army chief Gen JJ Singh on Tuesday joined the BJP.
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Former army chief Gen JJ Singh on Tuesday joined the BJP in Chandigarh in the presence of the party leadership, including Union minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Singh, who was first Sikh to be appointed as the Army chief, had contested the 2017 assembly polls on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket from Patiala but lost security deposit against former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The ex-army chief had stood poor third in these polls.

He later left the SAD and was even announced as SAD (Sanyukt) candidate from the Khadoor Sahib constituency during 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, the party decided to withdraw his candidature later.

Meanwhile, brother of SAD leader and former minister Sharanjeet Dhillon and director Milkfed Punjab, Ajmair Singh, National Student Union of India (NSUI) leader Karan Lehal, former DGP, CRPF, SS Sandhu also joined the BJP.

Later, addressing the media, Shekhawat said the BJP’s first list of candidates for Punjab polls is likely to be come out after parliamentary board meeting scheduled on Wednesday.

