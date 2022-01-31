Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Former Qila Raipur MLA Jassi Khangura resigns from Congress
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Former Qila Raipur MLA Jassi Khangura resigns from Congress

Speculations are rife that Jasbir Singh Khangura aka Jassi Khangura may join the Aam Aadmi Party soon
Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura, alias Jassi Khangura
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Former Congress MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura, also known as Jassi Khangura, resigned from the Congress on Sunday.

Khangura, a hotelier, remained MLA from the Qila Raipur assembly constituency in Ludhiana district from 2007 to 2012.

In a letter shared on his Twitter handle, the ex-legislator stated, “The decisions we take determine our fate. My resignation from INC, the only Indian political party I have ever been a member of.”

About his decision to quit the Congress, Khangura cited dissatisfaction with the direction of the party, particularly in Punjab. He also blamed weak decision-making.

“There should be certain transparency in the decision-making process but that does not seem to be happening. The Congress needs a visionary leader and a loyal team both at the state and centre level if it intends to progress. Otherwise, it will keep losing one state after another.”

Whether he has plans of joining other party, Khangura said, “Frankly, I have been approached by many political parties, but I do not want to take any step in haste.”

Khangura dismissed the rumours that he quit the Congress since he was denied party ticket to fight the assembly elections. “First of all, I had not applied for ticket. I had come from London to make some intellectual contribution, but now I don’t see that happening.”

He refused to divulge details about his future course of action.

But speculations are rife that Khangura may join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) soon.

He said that his father, who served the Congress for nearly 60 years, also resigned from the party on Sunday.

