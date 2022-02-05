Punjab polls: Four-fifths of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates get ‘charpoy’ symbol

Nearly four-fifths (80%) of the candidates fielded by the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political outfit of 19 farmer unions, have been allotted charpoy (cot) as symbol for the Punjab assembly elections, said the party’s parliamentary board head Prem Singh Bhangu.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted symbols to all the candidates contesting as independents.

As many as 107 SSM candidates are contesting as independents in alliance with the Sanyukt Samaj Party (SSP) which has fielded 10 candidates. The SSP is a registered party and has been allotted ‘cup-saucer’ as the poll symbol.

“The allotment of a common symbol to most of the Balbir Singh Rajewal-headed SSM candidates will give a boost to our poll prospects,” said Bhangu, who is contesting from the Ghanour seat.

The SSM was constituted on December 25 last year by the farmer unions that were part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 32 organisations that led a year-long agitation against the now repealed three farm laws.

The SSM has applied for registration of the party but the ECI had last month raised some objections. Recently, the ECI accepted ‘Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’ as a title for the party issuing them the directions for complying with other formalities before a formal registration.

“Even if our party is not registered, a common symbol is a great relief for us,” added Bhangu.