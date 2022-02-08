Punjab polls: Greenhorn Akali nominee Ganieve Kaur is a crowd-puller on husband’s turf Majitha

She had to contest the assembly polls all of a sudden when her husband and sitting MLA Bikram Singh Majithia decided to take the challenge of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East alone.

Even as it is her debut in politics, Ganieve Kaur, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the Majitha segment, is managing her campaign in her own style, which according to many, is adding charm to the elections.

Delivering short speeches at poll meetings in villages, Ganieve, a former representative of British auction house Christie’s, speaks Punjabi in Malwai accent which the voters of the constituency situated in the Majha belt are not much familiar with.

Her head covered with a dupatta, Ganieve does not fall short of expressing her gratitude to women who are turning up at her meetings in large numbers. “People say that women often do not turn up in election meetings in large numbers. But I am really thankful to all my sisters who have come to meet me,” the Akali nominee says while addressing a meeting at Pandher Kalan village.

“You always blessed him (Majithia) and sent him to the assembly thrice with a big margin of votes. I hope you will give me same love and affection. I hope you will ensure an even bigger victory margin for me than my husband,” she appeals to the womenfolk present there.

As soon as Ganieve steps out of the venue, many a young girl and elderly woman are seen eagerly waiting to have selfies with her. The elderly women even stand in a queue to get a hug from the SAD candidate who reciprocates with a smile on her face.

At times, she shares her domestic matters with people to strike a chord with the audience. “When I got married, I was annoyed over the fact that I did not get to see my husband much at home. I used to tell him that he should not have married me if he had no time for me. Then my children faced the same situation. Now I know it was your love that kept him away from home,” she says with folded hands.

At Johal village, she assures the gathering that her husband will remain with them. “His heart and soul will remain with you. First he served you alone but now both of us will serve you,” she says.

Interestingly, she does not target any of her main rival candidates—Jagwinderpal Singh aka Jagga Majithia of the Congress and Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia.

Also, she mentions the “works” her sister-in-law got done in her parliamentary constituency of Bathinda. “Though I don’t know much about the problems you are facing, you will guide me. As Harsimrat Kaur Badal did a great job for the betterment of women in Bathinda, we will do in this segment,” she adds.

