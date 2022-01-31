Punjab polls: Highly qualified candidates in the fray from Mansa district with state’s lowest literacy rate

Candidates with higher academic qualifications are in the fray from three segments of Mansa, the district with the lowest literacy rate in Punjab.

According to the 2011 Census, Mansa has a 62.8% literacy rate against the state average of 76.7%. Female literacy rate was 56.4% and male literacy 62.8% in the district where political parties have fielded medical professionals, a PhD degree holder, engineers and postgraduates from different segments.

Five of them are contesting for the first time while three are trying their luck for the second consecutive term. They are promising the electors to make Mansa a vibrant district with better educational avenues and improved employment opportunities.

Budhlada, a reserved constituency, has in the fray Ranveer Kaur Mian, 30, of the Congress who is PhD in English and an MBA. She is contesting for the first time. Wife of the Mian village sarpanch, Kaur says she wants to work to provide people more opportunities in the public education sector.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Budh Ram, 65, has five master’s degrees to his credit. The incumbent MLA remained a school principal and won the 2017 election in a close contest.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Nishan Singh Hakamwala, 50, a surgeon, practises in Mansa city. Also, Vijay Singla (52), AAP candidate from the semi-urban Mansa seat, is a practicing dentist and a known face in the town.

When the Congress swept the 2017 elections, Mansa was the only district where it failed to win any of the three seats. In the last polls, the AAP won two seats of Mansa and Budhlada while SAD won Sardulgarh.

Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala (28), Punjabi singer and Congress nominee from Mansa segment, is appealing for electoral support to ensure the planned development of the district. Moosewala, who has a huge fan following on social media, is an engineering graduate.

Dilraj Bhunder, 53, the incumbent MLA from Sardulgarh, has been fielded again by the SAD. He did a bachelor in engineering from Punjabi University in 1992-93.

AAP and CPI (M) candidates Gurpreet Singh Banawali and Kulwinder Singh are law graduates and are first-timers. As per his election papers, Banawali is a practicing lawyer whereas Kulwinder mentions his only source of income is ‘agriculture’. The Left leader also holds a postgraduate degree.

Once a hotbed of farmer and farm labour union activities, the district, which was carved out in 1992, has been lacking in terms of representation in the successive state governments.