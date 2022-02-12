Punjab polls | In Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar, Independents struggle to match up to titans

In the run up to the Punjab assembly polls, Independent candidates in Atam Nagar constituency are struggling to match up to the political titans contesting from the hot seat.

The seasoned leaders contesting from Atam Nagar include Kamaljit Singh Karwal of the Indian National Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harish Rai Dhanda and incumbent MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains ( Lok Insaaf Party). Hoping to thwart the bigwigs are five independent candidates – Harkirat Singh Rana of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, anti-Sikh riot activist Mann Singh Raju, builder Tajinder Singh Gumber, industrialist Davinder Singh, and business man Sukhdev Singh.

Prominent faces will face defeat: Raju

Raju, is primarily banking on members of the 1984 Danga Peedit Welfare Council, Punjab, of which he is a member to support him.

“There are over 1,000 houses in Atam Nagar Constituency where victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims reside. Thirty-five years on, they are still awaiting justice. I am contesting the polls to take up their issues,” said Raju, who runs a wall texture business.

Raju accused Bains, Karwal and Dhanda of exceeding the ₹40 lakh spending limit. “These three leaders have already spent more than the permissible amount on hoardings, banners and other campaigning tools. I am self-campaigning on my bike and have borrowed a car from a relative. It is difficult to match up to them financially. The Election Commission should take note of this.”

On his chances of winning, Raju expressed optimism, saying that the electorate will not vote for prominent faces this time around as they had done nothing to improve the condition of roads, the sewage system or tackle the drug menace.

Will get at least 40,000 votes: Gumber

Gumber hopes to get at least 40,000 votes from the constituency. “The kind of response I am getting from the voters is heart-warming. People in power hardly work for the welfare of the people. I do not have as many funds as the incumbent MLA at my disposal, but I am doing my best to win,” said the builder, who is contesting for the first time.

“No developmental work has been done in the constituency. The roads are in a poor state, the street lights are defunct and there is rampant unemployment,” he said.

In a dig at the SAD, LIP and INC candidates, he said, “They are hanging posters on walls. I will make space in people’s hearts.”

Gumber also accused local administrative officers of not cooperating with Independent candidates and delaying their paper work.

Want to uplift the industry: Davinder

Industrialist Davinder Singh, who is also contesting his first assembly elections, is hoping that the industry will vote for him.

“People are fed up of corruption, unemployment, broken roads, and poor sewage management. I want to work for the people of my constituency, especially industrialists,” said Davinder.

Bains, Karwal in a poster war: Sukhdev Singh

Sukhdev Singh who runs an online clothing business, said, “Atam Nagar has been declared a sensitive zone due to repeated clashes between the workers of Bains and Karwal amid a poster war. They have spent crores on publicity, which is unfair for independent candidates. The ECI should ban hoardings and posters and candidates should only be allowed to participate in televised and online debates.”

He also flagged the poor state of roads in the constituency.

