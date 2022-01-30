Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: In Mohali, it is Balbir Sidhu versus turncoats, says Tewari

In the run-up to the Punjab polls, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari said Congress’ Mohali candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu was peerless in his dedication to serving the people of the constituency.
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari said Balbir Sidhu had been serving the people of Mohali for a long time. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

“On one side is a leader like Balbir who has been serving you for a long time, and on the other are the turncoats, who have switched their loyalty for their vested interests,” he said, urging the electorate to vote for Balbir in large numbers.

Speaking at an election meeting at Shaheed Udham Singh Bhawan , Phase 3A, Balbir said, “I will not seek your support through countless promises, or by making accusations against my rivals. The agenda of my campaign is straightforward ‘Kaam kiya hai aur kaam karenge’,” he said. HTC

Polls are a way for AAP to bring change in Punjab: Kulwant Singh

Mohali Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohali candidate on Saturday said that assembly elections were not a way for the party to come to power, but a way to bring a positive change in society. Kulwant Singh, who addressed election meetings in Bairopur, Bhagaomajra and Bakarpur villages, said, “Seventy years have gone by, parties keep changing but nothing else has changed. We need to change the corrupt system in place.” HTC

RELATED STORIES

Kulwant Singh using money to sway voters: SSM

Mohali Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate from Mohali, Ravneet Brar, on Saturday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kulwant Singh was influencing voters with his money. “My team members have learnt that Kulwant Singh may buy votes, and field a person with an agricultural background as an independent candidate to divide the votes.” HTC

People have understood pro, anti-halka politics: Dhillon

Mohali Congress’ Dera Bassi candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon, while welcoming new inductees to the party, said people have understood the difference between pro-halka or anti-halka politics, and promised to initiate more halka projects, if the Congress was voted to power. HTC

People will boycott Cong, AAP, says BJP candidate

Mohali Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sanjeev Vashisht, who filed his nomination papers from Mohali constituency said, “The people of Punjab are boycotting the Congress and AAP. “Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu is facing opposition for his incompetence, while AAP’s Kulwant Singh, who lost the municipal elections, is trying to mislead people with false promises,” he said. HTC

