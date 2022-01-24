Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Jalalusma is SAD candidate from Baba Bakala segment
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Jalalusma is SAD candidate from Baba Bakala segment

Jalalusma, SAD candidate for Punjab polls from Baba Bakala, is former member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and ex-MLA from the Jandiala Guru constituency
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced Baljit Singh Jalalusma as the party candidate from the Baba Bakala constituency for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced Baljit Singh Jalalusma as the party candidate from the Baba Bakala constituency for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced Baljit Singh Jalalusma as the party candidate from the Baba Bakala constituency for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.

Jalalusma is former member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and ex-MLA from the Jandiala Guru constituency.

With this, the party has so far declared 95 candidates. It is yet to declare candidates on two seats --- Lambi and Amritsar East. Lambi is currently represented by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal while Amritsar East by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The announcement of the candidate from Baba Bakala took time as party cadres were divided over Jalalusma and Manjit Singh Manna, who remained MLA from the constituency in the past. Baba Bakala falls in Amritsar district and on his recent visit, the SAD president met supporters of both Jalalusma and Manna to resolve the issue. Later, a consensus was reached at Jalalusma’s name.

The SAD is contesting 97 seats of the total 117 and its ally BSP on 20. The SAD entered into a pre-poll alliance with the BSP last year after it broke ties with the BJP over the (now repealed) three farm laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out