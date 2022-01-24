Punjab polls: Jalalusma is SAD candidate from Baba Bakala segment

Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced Baljit Singh Jalalusma as the party candidate from the Baba Bakala constituency for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.

Jalalusma is former member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and ex-MLA from the Jandiala Guru constituency.

With this, the party has so far declared 95 candidates. It is yet to declare candidates on two seats --- Lambi and Amritsar East. Lambi is currently represented by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal while Amritsar East by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The announcement of the candidate from Baba Bakala took time as party cadres were divided over Jalalusma and Manjit Singh Manna, who remained MLA from the constituency in the past. Baba Bakala falls in Amritsar district and on his recent visit, the SAD president met supporters of both Jalalusma and Manna to resolve the issue. Later, a consensus was reached at Jalalusma’s name.

The SAD is contesting 97 seats of the total 117 and its ally BSP on 20. The SAD entered into a pre-poll alliance with the BSP last year after it broke ties with the BJP over the (now repealed) three farm laws.