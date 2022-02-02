Punjab polls: Jolt to Congress MP Dimpa, nomination papers of brother, son rejected

In a jolt to Congress MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, nomination papers of his brother Harpinder Singh Rajan Gill and son Gursant Updesh Singh Gill have been rejected from the Khadoor Sahib assembly segment during the scrutiny on Wednesday.

Rajan and Gursant had filed their nominations as Congress candidates on Tuesday even as the party had already fielded two-time MLA and Sikh face Ramanjit Singh Sikki from the Panthic seat. Earlier on Sunday, Rajan Gill had also organised a meeting of Dimpa’s and his supporters from four assembly constituencies — Khadoor Sahib, Jandiala, Baba Bakala and Khemkaran — before announcing that he would contest from the Khadoor Sahib seat.

“The nominations of Rajan Gill and Gursant have been rejected as per the laws of the election commission,” said Khadoor Sahib returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Deepak Bhatia. Sources said the duo’s candidature was rejected as they did not have the party’s recommendation.

Dimpa had been lobbying for the party ticket to his son Gursant from Khadoor Sahib and the two had also been campaigning in the segment for the past few months. The Khadoor Sahib MP had also been demanding the party ticket from his home turf Baba Bakala to his aide Satinderjit Singh Chajjalwadi. However, the party announced Dimpa’s rival Santokh Singh Bhalaipur as its candidate from Baba Bakala, forcing Chajjalwadi to join the Shiromani Akali Dal last week.

The very next day, Dimpa had levelled serious allegations of corruption in distribution of Congress tickets. “What should be done if your party ignores hard work, loyalty and honesty & prefers stacks (sic)?” he had shared on Twitter.

On Tuesday, after filing his nomination papers, Rajan was hopeful that the Congress would cancel Sikki’s ticket at the eleventh hour. Even Dimpa had met party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday to push for change in candidature from Khadoor Sahib.

All eyes are now on Dimpa’s next move. Rajan and Gursant, now, can’t fight the elections as they hadn’t filed their nominations as independent candidates. Though the MP remained unreachable, sources close to him said the family may oppose Sikki during the election campaign in Khadoor Sahib besides supporting candidates of other parties in Jandiala and Baba Bakala segments.