Punjab polls: Kairon inducts 2020 hooch tragedy key accused into SAD, courts controversy

TARN TARAN: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon courted a controversy after he inducted one of the prime accused of the hooch tragedy, which claimed the lives of more than 100 people in Punjab in 2020, into the party fold during his election campaign.

Gurpal Singh, alias Pala, of Dhotian village, who is out on bail, was arrested by the Tarn Taran police for running a network of illicit liquor across Punjab. Gurpal’s brother Rashpal Singh, alias Shalu, is still absconding.

Around 140 people died while more than a dozen people lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in August and September 2020. More than 80 victims were from Tarn Taran district while the others were from Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

Kairon along with his supporters visited Gurpal’s residence on Sunday and honoured him for joining the party. Kairon, who is son-in-law of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, also addressed a function, which was organised by Gurpal and other SAD leaders, at Dhotian village on Tuesday.

“Kairon inducted me and my family into the party on Sunday, but today’s function was organised by former sarpanch Jashandeep Singh and former chairman Paramjit Singh,” said Gurpal, while talking to HT over phone.

Tarn Taran police had claimed that Gurpal and his brother Rashpal were the kingpins of the illicit liquor smuggling racket. The police had also frozen the property of Gurpal and Rashpal worth ₹2 crore under the NDPS Act.

Dhotian village sarpanch Ranjit Singh said: “Inducting a person who is accused in the hooch tragedy into a political party ahead of the state elections is shameful. Such accused should not be given political patronage.”

He said: “Police had attached the property of both the accused in the village soon after the incident. But they and their family members are still using the properties, including big houses, due to a support by some politicians.”

Police post Naushehra Pannuan’s in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh said: “They might be using the property which was not attached by the police. We are keeping regular watch on their activities.”

Repeated efforts to contact Kairon proved futile. Kairon’s political advisor Gurmukh Singh Ghulla said he was unaware about the development. “I will check about Gurpal’s background,” he added.

The SAD had demanded strict action and a thorough probe against Congress leaders soon after the tragedy.

An Aakli leader, who didn’t wish to be named, said during the 2017 state elections, Gurpal and his brother Rashpal were inducted into the Congress by Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill.