Punjab polls: Missing out on local farm unions’ support, SSM faces uphill task in South Malwa

With farm unions in South Malwa — seen as the hub of agrarian movements in Punjab — refusing to back the Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM)’s poll plunge, the newly floated political outfit is facing an uphill task to woo voters in the region ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in less than a month.

Seven districts in the region — Bathinda, Muktsar, Moga, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Mansa — account for 28 seats in the 117-strong Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The SSM has announced candidates from only 15 out of these 28 assembly segments so far.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) along with 21 other outfits that were a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, had floated the SSM to contest on all 117 seats in Punjab. Most of these unions are based in Majha and Doaba regions of the state.

Meanwhile, around 10 farmers’ unions opposed the idea of contesting the elections and decided not to support the SSM. They include Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), Punjab’s largest farm union that has a significant following in South Malwa, besides BKU (Dakounda), BKU (Lakhowal), Krantikari Kisan Union (Darshan Pal), BKU Krantikari, BKU Sidhupur (Jagjit Dallewal), Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab, Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society and Kirti Kisan Union Punjab.

As most candidates are new to electoral politics, the non-participation of these unions in the poll campaign is set to pose a challenge to them, especially when they are left with just a small cadre at a time when campaigning is mainly limited to door-to-door outreach.

Downplaying the challenge, Anuroop Kaur Sandhu, SSM candidate from Muktsar, said: “Yes, it’s a fact that farmer unions in the area are not part of the SSM, but I have not faced any problem so far. Usually, in a village, people have affiliation with more than one union and local farmer leaders have given me a positive response. I am going to start the door-to-door campaign from Saturday.”

Dr Ramandeep Singh, who is in the fray from Jaitu segment, said: “If the unions are not supporting us, they are also not opposing us. Our motive is to reach out to all voters, and there is a large chunk of silent voters that will support the SSM.” However, he acknowledged that if all farmers’ unions were to collectively contest the elections, it would have been more impactful. “But I am confident that people will support us for a change,” he said.

‘Poll plunge will not help agitation’

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), said the SSM’s decision to contest the assembly elections will not help the farmers’ agitation in any way.

“The way they have entered politics, it will not bring any change to the political system. The SKM could have brought bigger changes through its influence on political parties, and it would have also sensitised the people collectively. The formation of SSM will have an adverse impact on those efforts. We will not support them or oppose them; instead we will hold meetings in all areas and start door-to-door campaign to sensitise people about farmers’ demands,” he said.

Reiterating the sentiment, Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of BKU (Dakounda), said the union will neither support nor oppose the SSM candidates. “People can vote for anyone they like. Our fight is for farmers’ issues, and we will oppose the politicians who have betrayed us,” he said.

“Instead of fighting the elections, the SSM should have strengthened the farmers’ agitation by putting in more efforts to push for the pending demands,” said Kirti Kisan Union vice-president Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala.