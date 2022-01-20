Punjab polls: Mohindra, Rana Gurjeet back Channi for CM face

Chandigarh : Hours after the Congress reiterated its decision to fight under “collective leadership”, Punjab cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra and Rana Gurjeet Singh on Wednesday pressed for naming incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s chief ministerial face for the assembly elections in the state.

Mohindra and Rana Gurjeet put their weight behind the incumbent even as the Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary clarified that the party will not announce its CM candidate for the February 20 state polls, and will go with collective leadership. There is a tussle on in the state Congress over the chief ministerial face with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi throwing their hats in the ring.

Mohindra, a six-time MLA and one of the senior-most party leaders, urged the Congress high command to clear doubt about the chief ministerial candidate, stating there should not be any confusion in the party about naming the CM face when there is already one who proved himself beyond everybody’s expectations. He also cited in support Channi’s “outstanding performance” as the chief minister in just over three months.

“It is the Congress that had set the tradition of declaring the CM candidate ahead of elections in 2012 and 2017. It should continue with that tradition and announce the candidate sooner than later,” the minister said, referring to the AAP’s announcement naming Bhagwant Mann as its CM face and Akalis projecting Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Congress cannot afford to leave any vacuum as it can prove detrimental to party’s interests, and that too when we have a far better choice than others, tried and tested,” he emphasised.

Rana Gurjeet, who has been openly backing the present incumbent, also said that he wants Channi as the CM candidate because he has come up to the expectations of the people. “In three months, everyone has seen how hardworking he is and surely deserves another chance,” he said, expressing full confidence in his ability to retain power and deliver the state to the party.

CM under fire, Sidhu silent

The ministers’ support for beleaguered Channi has come at a crucial time as he is facing fire from all sides after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on his nephew along with some others and huge cash recovery in the illegal sand mining case. Rival parties, including the AAP, SAD, BJP and the Punjab Lok Congress, have gone after the CM all guns blazing, insinuating his involvement.

Besides Mohindra, three other ministers, including deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Tript Rajinder Bajwa, were by Channi’s side to show their support at a press conference in which he hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for its alleged “attempts to trap him in the case”.

The PPCC chief has been rather muted on this issue. Sidhu also addressed a press conference along with Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala in Chandigarh on farmers’ issue. Surjewala, in response to a query, categorically stated that the chief minister had nothing to do with the FIR. However, Sidhu did not offer any comment.

Congress to go with 3 prominent faces

Earlier, Chaudhary said the Congress has three prominent faces in Punjab, including Channi, Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar. “In 111 days, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has taken historic decisions focused on public welfare. So, the Congress is going to win more seats in 2022 than in 2017,” he told ANI, claiming that “all is well” inside the party.

Asked about the announcement of Bhagwant Mann as the AAP’s CM candidate, he said: “The AAP has already accepted that they have no support base in Punjab. Their call response itself is under question. The Congress demands that all those call responses and call data be kept in the public domain”.

