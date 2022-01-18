Punjab polls: More desertions, rebellion by sulking leaders prickle Cong

The ruling Congress’ troubles mounted in Punjab on Monday with more leaders, including a six-time former minister and a senior cabinet minister’s son, miffed over being ignored in the first list of candidates for the February 20 assembly elections, quitting the party or throwing their hat in the ring.

Cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh announced to contest as an Independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi after the party decided to again field sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema from the constituency. “I am going to fight this election for the people of Sultanpur Lodhi who suffered immensely during the past five years,” he told Hindustan Times, giving a tongue-lashing to Cheema for alleged corruption and neglect of the segment.

The first list of 86 candidates out of 117 that came out on Saturday has led to an outpouring of anger from those who were denied tickets with some of them rushing to join other parties. On Sunday, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother also rebelled and decided to fight as an Independent after being denied ticket from Bassi Pathana, landing the party leadership in a thorn bush of embarrassment.

Claiming that he was fighting to save the Congress, Rana Inder said he had the blessing of his father. Rana Inder, who had applied for the ticket and made his intentions known to the leadership well in advance, has been crisscrossing the assembly segment continuously for the last two months. Both Rana Gurjeet and Cheema have been at loggerheads and targeting each other.

Former jails minister and six-time former MLA Sarwan Singh Phillaur and his son Damanvir Phillaur were also upset and quit the Congress to join the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Damanvir was seeking the Congress ticket from the Phillaur reserved assembly constituency and had been active in the area, but he was ignored as the party opted for Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, who was the runner-up in the 2017 elections, losing to Baldev Singh Khaira of the Shiromani Akali Dal. SAD (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa inducted them into the party. The SAD (Sanyukt) is fighting the elections in alliance with the BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress.

Another setback for the party was the exit of two-time former MLA Luv Kumar Goldy, who, along with several of his supporters, jumped ship to the PLC after the party overlooked his candidature from Garhshankar. On Sunday, Nimisha Mehta had also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the party opted for former Punjab Youth Congress president Amarpreet Singh Lally from Garhshankar. Mehta was being backed by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi but faced opposition from campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar.

Rajya Sabha member Ambika Soni was also backing Lally, according to party sources.

Earlier, sitting Moga MLA Harjot Kamal Singh also crossed over to the BJP after the name of actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar was announced from the seat. Also, senior leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who is related to the chief minister, was also discontented over the denial of ticket from the Adampur assembly seat. Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, who joined the Congress from the BSP last month, has been fielded from the segment.

Only one person gets the ticket, heartburn is natural: Channi

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the candidate selection was a democratic process. “Everyone has the right to seek the party ticket but only one person gets it, and heartburn is natural,” he said at a press conference. Asked about his younger brother’s decision to fight as an Independent, the CM said theirs was a joint family and he was aware of the circumstances. “My brother was a doctor and posted in Bassi Pathana from where the MLA (Gurpreet Singh) GP got him transferred. He requested the MLA, even telling him that he is the minister’s brother, but that did not help,” he said.

Channi said his brother quit his job and decided to contest the election, asking for the party ticket. “The party did not give it. GP is also our brother. We will sit together and work out something,” he said.

In response to another query, he justified Kaypee’s resentment, stating the party leadership was considering the matter. “He is a stalwart and has been the Congress chief. The party is looking into it,” he said.

