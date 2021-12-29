Punjab polls: MP brother a contender for Qadian, MLA Fateh Bajwa may shift base from segment

Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, is most likely to shift his base from the assembly segment from where his elder brother and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa has already staked claim on Congress ticket for the upcoming elections.

Even as Fateh has said that his new party will decide where he will fight the election from, sources close to him claimed that he is inclined to contest from Batala or Gurdaspur, which have a considerable number of Hindu voters.

The MLA has made it clear that he will support the candidate of the BJP or its alliance partner from the segment he currently represents. Whether he will oppose his brother in the constituency, he said, “I will not oppose anybody. I will certainly support my party’s candidate.”

On the constituency of his preference, he said, “I will follow whatever the party decides. I will contest from any constituency in Gurdaspur district.”

Partap Bajwa on Tuesday held several election meetings in Qadian.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu during a recent rally had batted for Fateh Jung as party candidate from the constituency, claiming he would win from the constituency with a huge margin.

“I had not planned to join the BJP in advance. I was feeling suffocated in the Congress as 4-5 party leaders want to become CM. The party has become direction-less is faction0-ridden,” Fateh Jung said.

The BJP is the only national party which thinks of development and maintaining law and order in Punjab, added the MLA.

A leader close to the Qadian MLA said he is likely to contest from Batala as he has a stranglehold there and the Congress is facing factionalism in the segment. Sidhu has announced former minister Ashwani Sekhri as party candidate from Batala, ostensibly snubbing minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa who has been focusing on the seat for a few years.