Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: No party can stop Congress from coming back to power, says Channi
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: No party can stop Congress from coming back to power, says Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said that no party could stop the Congress from coming back to power in the state
Punjab CM Channi held a road show in favour of Congress candidate Vijay Sharma Tinku in Kharar’s Kurali town. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said that no party could stop the Congress from coming back to power in Punjab.

Channi, who held a road show in favour of party’s Kharar candidate Vijay Sharma Tinku in Kurali, said people in Punjab had made up their minds to vote in favour of the Congress and it will get more seats than in 2017.

The CM claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal will “bite the dust” as in 2017, and people will outrightly reject the Bharatiya Janata Party and Punjab Lok Congress.

“If people of Punjab give me a chance to work for five more years, I’ll bring a revolution in the state,” he said, while listing out works done during his short tenure. Seeking votes for Tinku, Channi, who resides in Kharar, said both of them will work together to develop the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP