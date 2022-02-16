Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: No party can stop Congress from coming back to power, says Channi
Punjab polls: No party can stop Congress from coming back to power, says Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said that no party could stop the Congress from coming back to power in the state
Punjab CM Channi held a road show in favour of Congress candidate Vijay Sharma Tinku in Kharar’s Kurali town. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Channi, who held a road show in favour of party’s Kharar candidate Vijay Sharma Tinku in Kurali, said people in Punjab had made up their minds to vote in favour of the Congress and it will get more seats than in 2017.

The CM claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal will “bite the dust” as in 2017, and people will outrightly reject the Bharatiya Janata Party and Punjab Lok Congress.

“If people of Punjab give me a chance to work for five more years, I’ll bring a revolution in the state,” he said, while listing out works done during his short tenure. Seeking votes for Tinku, Channi, who resides in Kharar, said both of them will work together to develop the area.

