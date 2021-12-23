Punjab polls: Not easy for Congress to repeat history in Amritsar

Due to its location along the international border and historical and religious importance, Amritsar is politically and strategically one of most important districts in the state.

It has 11 assembly segments. Except Majitha, all seats are held by the Congress. However, as equations have changed in the past five years, it will be an uphill task for the ruling party to retain these seats in the upcoming Punjab polls, as the SAD is in a better position and even AAP is expected to give a tough fight on a few seats

Amritsar North: Thanks to Joshi, SAD in fray for first time

A Hindu-dominated urban seat, it covers the Civil Lines developed during the British rule. Considered a bastion of former BJP minister Anil Joshi, it was breached by Congress’ Sunil Dutti in 2017. After being expelled by the BJP over his anti-party statements on farm laws, Joshi is contesting the elections on the SAD ticket. Until now, the SAD was never in the fray, as its old ally BJP used to contest from here.

The AAP has raised the stakes by fielding former Punjab Police IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who made news while heading the special investigation team that probed the post-sacrilege police firing incidents that killed two Sikh protesters. Deteriorating infrastructure and basic amenities in the area are the main issues.

Amritsar West: Congress bastion for over two decades

Once a stronghold of CPI leader Satyapal Dang — owing to his popularity among the labour population living in the textile hub of Chheharta — this assembly segment saw the rise of OP Soni, who is now the deputy CM, in 1997. Soni won the seat as an Independent twice before joining the Congress and retaining it in 2007.

After the seat was reserved in 2012, Congress fielded its Dalit face Raj Kumar Verka, who continues to represent it in the Punjab assembly. Now a cabinet minister, he has got the party ticket again. During the SAD-BJP alliance, this seat was with the saffron party, but now the Akalis have fielded Dalbir Singh Verka, who served as an MLA from the erstwhile Verka segment twice. AAP and BJP are yet to declare their candidates.

Amritsar Central: Two-cornered contest within walled city

This is a key assembly segment of Punjab as it houses the holiest Sikh shrine, Golden Temple. Comprising 70% of the historical walled city, it is dominated by the Hindu electorate, though Sikh and Balmiki communities also constitute a sizeable population. The seat has been held by both the BJP and Congress in the past. After moving from Amritsar West, OP Soni — who is now the deputy CM — has won twice from here, defeating senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh, and is in the fray again. The contest is expected to remain two-cornered again, though the BJP is yet to announce its candidate. SAD’s new ally BSP will field its candidate but has a limited voter base. Even the AAP has not named any candidate yet.

The densely populated walled city is one of the largest trading centre, but locals are facing many issues with the increase in footfall of visitors and devotees at the Golden Temple and introduction of vehicles that cause frequent traffic congestion. Existing sewerage facility is not able to bear the burden of mushrooming hotels, while sanitation remains a problem.

Amritsar East: No match to Sidhu couple on their home turf

Formed during delimitation in 2012, it comprises parts of erstwhile Amritsar Urban and Verka assembly segments. Its voter base is mixed, and has elected the Sidhu couple in the past two elections. While Navjot Kaur Sidhu won in 2012 on the BJP ticket, her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu won in 2017 as the Congress candidate. The Punjab Congress president will once again be in the fray from his bastion.

Although Sidhu is often criticised for rarely visiting the constituency, his aides remain in touch with the people here. The rival parties, including SAD, BJP and AAP, have no big face to challenge him. Even former CM Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to field a candidate of his newly floated party Punjab Lok Congress. Main issues are related to basic amenities.

Amritsar South: Cong MLA facing multiple challenges

Comprising Sultanwind Road and Tarn Taran Road, it is the only Sikh-dominated constituency in Amritsar city. Though present MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria is a Congressman, the SAD holds sway in the assembly segment. After his father and SAD MLA Raminder Singh Bolaria’s death, Inderbir won the seat on Akali ticket in the 2008 bypoll and 2012 assembly elections before moving to the Congress.

However, the SAD has fielded a strong candidate, Talbir Singh Gill, against him this time. Former Congress MLA Harjinder Singh Thekedar, who recently joined Captain Amarinder Singh’s party, is likely to cut into the Congress vote share while AAP’s Dr Inderjit Singh Nijjar is also trying his best to garner support. Bhagatanwala garbage dump, the largest landfill in the city, is the key issue for voters as it has turned into an eyesore and is a health hazard.

Ajnala: SAD back in reckoning with Ajnalas’ return

Situated along the India-Pakistan border, Ajnala is considered a stronghold of SAD’s taksali (old guard) leader and two-time Lok Sabha MP Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala, who was elected as an MLA from here four times. His son Amarpal Singh Bony carried on the legacy, winning the seat in 2007 and 2012, but could not overcome anti-incumbency in 2017, losing to Congress’ Harpartap Singh. The Akalis got a jolt when Ajnala family floated SAD (Taksali) along with another old guard Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, but now Ajnala family is back with them.

Though the main contest will remain between the SAD and Congress, AAP cannot be underestimated. According to political observers, a considerable section of the people is in the mood to vote for a third alternative, which could benefit AAP’s Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

A rural segment comprising Jat Sikhs and Rai Sikhs (SC), it lacks development. The mining mafia has damaged the agrarian land, roads and embankments on the Ravi.

Rajasansi: SAD, Cong neck and neck in rural segment

Barring Rajasansi and Chugawan towns, the segment is predominantly rural. Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport and the famous Ram Tirath Temple, a holy shrine of Balmiki community, fall in this constituency. Dominated by Jat Sikhs, it has been a stronghold of the Akali Dal, but the Congress has managed to win the last three elections with narrow margins. Since 1997, the constituency has been witnessing contests between Vir Singh Lopoke (SAD) and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (Congress). The two remained neck and neck in the previous two assembly elections.

Sarkaria won the 2017 polls by just 1,084 votes, and his winning margin was 5,727 in 2012. Even the AAP has presence in this segment, but does not have any big name to challenge Sarkaria and Lopoke. Since a sizeable area of this constituency falls along the India-Pakistan International Border and the Ravi river, villages are backward and crying for government’s attention.

Majitha: SAD bastion in the eye of controversy

A rural constituency, Majitha is the home turf of SAD big gun Bikram Singh Majithia. In the centre of controversy after being booked in a drug case, the former cabinet minister has been accused by the opposition of using muscle power and high handedness. Brother-in-law of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh has been elected from here in the last three assembly elections. In fact, in the 2017 polls, Majitha was the only seat out of the 25 seats in Punjab’s Majha belt where the Akalis secured a thumping victory. Also, Majitha was among the few places where the SAD secured victories during local bodies and panchayat elections.

Congress had fielded Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lally Majithia in the past two elections, but has not named anyone for the 2022 polls yet. The AAP, which secured 8.4% votes in 2017, is also yet to announce its candidate. Apart from Jat Sikhs, who are in a majority here, the Mazhabi Sikh community also has a considerable population. Support of both communities is the key factor in elections.

Jandiala Guru: AAP set to give a tough fight

A reserved constituency which is basically rural, it has Jat Sikhs, Kamboz Sikhs and Mazhabi Sikhs as the main constituents, though even Hindu community has presence in Jandiala Guru town. Mehta Chowk, which is the headquarters of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, falls in this constituency and wields influence. SAD is finding itself on a sticky wicket, after former MLA Malkiat Singh AR, who was declared as its candidate, is reported to be unwell. Thus, the ticket might be shifted to his son or other leaders, including former MLAs Baljit Singh Jalal Usma and Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind.

On the other hand, incumbent MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, who is also the working president of Punjab Congress, is almost sure to contest the polls. The AAP factor will also play a key role in this constituency, as party candidate Harbhajan Singh, who is a former PCS officer, performed well in the last elections and secured more than 27% votes.

Attari: Locals looking for a third alternative

This Akali stronghold represented by Gulzar Singh Ranike from 1997 to 2017 was breached by Congress’ Tarsem Singh DC in the last election. Basically a rural constituency, it also comprises private townships and sub-urban areas situated on the outskirts of Amritsar city. The locals say the contest is set to be a triangular one, as Jaswinder Singh Ramdas, who is staking his claim to the Aam Aadmi Party ticket, may give a tough fight to both the main rivals.

Livelihood of thousands of people depends on the international trade being facilitated through the integrated check post at the India-Pakistan border. However, trade is suspended for a long time. Even health facilities are not up to the mark. With their issues remaining unresolved even after sending a Congress MLA to a Congree-majority assembly, the voters could go for the AAP this time.

Baba Bakala: Both Cong, SAD face infighting

Formed during delimitation in 2012, Baba Bakala mainly comprises areas of the old Beas segment from where both the Congress and SAD registered victories in almost equal numbers. The rural segment is reserved for SCs and is the home constituency of Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, who was also an MLA from the erstwhile Beas segment.

Both the Congress and SAD are facing infighting this time. While a tug of war is going on between former MLAs Baljit Singh Jalalusma and Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind in the SAD, the incumbent Congress MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur is facing challenge from former three-time MLA Ranjit Singh Chhajjalwaddi, whose son Satinder Singh Chhajjalwaddi wants to contest the polls. Even Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has extended his support to Chhajjalwadi. Similarly, there is no clarity about the AAP candidate yet.