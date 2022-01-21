Punjab polls: Only 30% of 9.3-lakh first-time voters enrolled in state

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is concerned over the low registration of first-time voters as only 30% (2,78,969) got enrolled against a projected population of 9,30,406 in the state.

The voters in this category comprise just 1.31% of the 2.12 crore total registered electorates in the state for the February 20 polls. The main reason for low registration is said to be the movement of a large number of youngsters to foreign countries or other cities for study purposes.

“It is a cause of grave concern that very less number had registered in the category. I have even written to the Union ministry of external affairs to get details of the students who have gone abroad on study visas to get them enrolled as voters,” chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju, said. In recent months, the local officers of the election commission had run campaigns to register maximum eligible youngsters as voters in the state. The EC even approached schools, colleges and universities to improve registration.

An officer in the office of CEO Punjab said the task was challenging. “We even made registration as a voter the pre-condition for admission in colleges and universities, as Form 6 was attached with the admission forms,” he said. The government departments of health, medical education, sports, labour and youth services were asked to facilitate registrations, especially of first-time voters.

The regional transport authorities in the state were also told to register young voters who approach them for getting a driver’s licence.

Similarly, the voter registration was low in the 20-29 age bracket as out of projected 59 lakh population, only 40 lakh enrolled (67.7%). However, in the 30-39 age bracket, the voter registration surpassed the projection of 50 lakh. “56.9 lakh voters registered in this category, showing that people from outside Punjab came in search of employment,” said an office in the CEO’s office.

