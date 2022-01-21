Punjab polls: Parkash Singh Badal managing campaign from hospital bed

Despite testing positive for Covid-19, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 94, is micromanaging the party’s campaign from the hospital bed.

The former chief minister was admitted to Hero Heart Institute of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, on Wednesday afternoon, and his condition is said to be stable.

In a video shared by the SAD on social media, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that despite being ill, his father is very much involved in campaign activity and reaching out to party workers in his segment through video calls.

Congress manifesto out soon: Bajwa

Punjab Congress manifesto committee chairman and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said the party will present its manifesto for Punjab polls soon.

Bajwa said separate meetings have been held by the manifesto committee with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. “The manifesto is being prepared by consulting residents of the state and will address the expectations of all sections of society,” he said at a press conference.

Seechewal for green manifestos

Padma Shri recipient Balbir Singh Seechewal on Friday urged voters to raise the demand for a better environment before politicians contesting the Punjab elections.

Addressing a press conference, the noted environmentalist said groundwater table is depleting at an alarming level, but it has failed to attract the attention of political parties.

He said environment should be a part of all election manifestos in the larger interest of Punjab’s predominant agrarian economy, adding that Punjab Vatavaran Chetna Lehar, a voluntary organisation, has contacted all political leaders over the issue in the past one month.

Household battle at play in Qadian

Flags of two rival political parties — BJP and Congress — are seen fluttering at a house in Gurdaspur’s Qadian. It is the ancestral home of Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa and his younger brother Fatehjung Singh Bajwa.

While Bajwa Senior has been fielded as the Congress candidate from Qadian, sitting MLA Fatehjung recently joined the BJP on being denied the ticket.

Both live in the same house and conduct meetings with their party workers. Now, it has to be seen whether the saffron party fields Fatehjung from this segment, making this household (read, electoral) battle even more interesting.

Moga MLA left all alone

Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal, who joined the BJP after being denied the Congress ticket, is left all alone after all local party councillors from the Congress announced their support to Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of actor Sonu Sood, in the presence of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday.

Twenty-four councillors besides village sarpanches had already extended supported Malvika, while the remaining five councillors along with the minister went to her house on Friday evening. “We all will walk together like a family and win this election for the betterment of Moga,” said Malvika, who has made the poll plunge for the first time.

452 skip poll rehearsal, get notice

The Kapurthala district administration on Friday issued show-cause notices to 452 government employees who were found absent from the first poll rehearsal on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district electoral officer Deepti Uppal said a special board has been constituted to decide upon applications regarding exemption from poll duty.

Pick-and-drop facility for PWD voters

In order to ensure maximum participation by persons with disabilities (PWD), the SBS Nagar administration will provide them pick-and-drop facility to cast their votes on February 20.

Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the district has 5,381 PWD voters, including 2,274 in Banga, 1,359 in Nawanshahr and 1,748 in Balachaur assembly segment. Sarangal said PWD voters can contact their respective booth-level officers, following which vehicles will be sent to their doorsteps on the polling day.