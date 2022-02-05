Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Political bonhomie seen at Amritsar event on environmental issues
Punjab polls: Political bonhomie seen at Amritsar event on environmental issues

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and AAP’s Amritsar North candidate Kunwar Vijay Pratap seen shaking hands, hugging each other
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu with Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Amritsar North constituency, during a function in Amritsar on Friday.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Political bonhomie was witnessed during a function organised by some social and religious organisations in Amritsar to address Punjab’s environmental concerns as leaders owing allegiance to different parties vowed to adopt their agenda.

The function was organised at a school by the Punjab Environmental Awareness Movement, a common platform of various organisations, in collaboration with the Panthic Talmel Sangathan and the Akal Purakh Ki Fauj.

Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, former IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu and former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Kewal Singh among others addressed the gathering.

Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Amritsar North and former IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal’s city president Gurpartap Singh Tikka were present on the occasion.

Interestingly, Sidhu and Kunwar Vijay were seen shaking hands and hugging each other. Also, both assured the gathering to address their environmental concerns.

