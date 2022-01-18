Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: Rajewal-led SSM enters into alliance with Chaduni faction
Chaduni’s outfit to contest on 10 seats, while Rajewal’s SSM will field candidates on remaining 107 segments in Punjab polls
The Balbir Singh Rajewal-led political outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) and Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) on Monday entered into a pre-poll arrangement for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.
Published on Jan 18, 2022
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

While the candidates of Chaduni-led outfit will contest on 10 seats, Rajewal will field the candidates on the remaining 107 segments. This decision was announced at a joint media briefing by SSM’s parliamentary committee head Prem Singh Bhangu and Punjab president of Chaduni’s SSP Rachpal Singh Joremajra in Ludhiana.

Addressing the press conference, both the leaders said the two groups have reached a consensus and would support each other. According to the announcement, candidates of Chaduni’s outfit will contest from Samana, Nabha, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Dakha, Ajnala, Sangrur, Dirba, Bholath and Shahkot.

The decision was reached four days after Chaduni threatened to go solo and contest on all the 117 seats of the state assembly. Both the factions had marathon meetings subsequently. Chaduni earlier was asking for 25 seats which then reduced to 15 by SSM, then to 9 and subsequently to seven, which annoyed Chaduni, who posted a video on social platforms to go contest all alone on all 117 seats in the state.

SSM announces candidates on 20 seats

The Rajewal-led SSM announced candidates on 20 seats. The candidates are Lakhwinder Singh (Ferozepur City), Kuldeep Singh Wajidpur (Nawanshahr), Balwinder Singh Raju (Batala), Gurpreet Singh Kotli (Gidderbaha), Sukhwinder Kumar (Malout), Anuroop Kaur (Muktsar), Simardeep Singh (Payal), Buta Singh Shadipur (Sanour), Baba Chamkaur Singh (Bucho), Sarabjit Singh Alal (Dhuri), Maura Singh Anjaan (Ferozpur-Rural), Satnam Singh Ajnala (Rajasansi), Surinder Singh Dhadian (Jalalabad), Amarjeet Singh Mann (Sunam), Bhagwant Singh Sumao (Bhadaur), Abhikaran Singh (Barnala), Gurnam Singh Bikhi (Mansa) and Chota Singh Mian (Sardoolgarh).

The list also has two Ludhiana-based industrialists, Tarun Jain Bawa from Ludhiana-East and Harkirat Singh Rana from Atam Nagar.

