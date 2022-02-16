Punjab polls: Rich people haven’t got contract to rule state, says Charuni

Gurnam Singh Charuni, a prominent face of famers’ protest, on Tuesday campaigned in the favour of Ravneet Brar, a candidate of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) from Mohali. He lashed out at his opponents and said the way farmers sitting on the borders of Delhi “bent the rich corporate world”, in Mohali too, Ravneet Brar would do the same and reach the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

During the election campaign, Charuni said, “Today, Punjab needs to give a chance to the educated and forward-thinking youth to take the state on the path of progress.”

Calling AAP’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh and incumbent MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu billionaires, Charuni said rich people have not got the contract to rule Punjab always. “The people of Punjab have become very wise. The farmers’ movement has exposed the reality of traditional political parties. Now, the people will choose their MLA based on their involvement in the farmers’ stir,” he added.

Only BJP can make Mohali an IT hub: Vashisht

Sanjeev Vashisht, the BJP’s candidate for Mohali, held public meetings to reach out to the electorate and make his mark as a deserving candidate. He said his focus would be on the all-round development of the constituency.

Vashisht stressed that if Mohali is to become an IT hub and centre of other industries, it is possible only with the BJP government. “Youth of Mohali will also get the best employment opportunities in their city,” he added.

He the residents of Mohali were “disappointed” by the working of the Congress government and their policies. “They have also understood the tactics of the Aam Aadmi Party which had announced fake guarantees. Residents know that it is only the Modi-led government which is capable of fulfilling the promises and restoring the glory of Punjab,” he added.

Cong, SAD’s Dera Bassi candidates trade barbs

Congress’ Dera Bassi candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon said the sitting SAD MLA, NK Sharma, has given priority to his business in Zirakpur instead of development of his constituency.

Despite being the council president for almost 15 years and MLA for 10 years, he has not been able to come up with a single major project here, he added.

Dhillon said the legislator was claiming to provide employment, setting up of sugar mills and factories in Dera Bassi, whereas during his tenure he spared no effort to lay off hundreds of youth. “Instead of supporting the youth, he supported the company which was firing them,” Dhillon said.

‘Only SAD can get Dera Bassi rid of corruption’

SAD-BSP candidate NK Sharma on Tuesday said that education cards will be issued to the students if their coalition government comes to power in Punjab.

Sharma, who was addressing an election rally in Zirakpur, said that the Akali government has always started welfare schemes in the interest of students. “If our government comes to power again, interest-free loan up to ₹10 lakh will be given to students for studying in colleges in India and abroad as well as for IELTS coaching through education cards,” he added.

He said that people of Dera Bassi have understood that only the Akali Dal can get their area rid of corruption, which has spread there in the last five years.