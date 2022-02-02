Punjab polls: Sacrilege, police firing incidents no longer find resonance in Faridkot

The politically sensitive sacrilege and consequent police firing incidents of 2015, which remained at the centre of political storm in the 2017 assembly elections and later in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, no longer find much resonance as a talking point during the poll campaign by candidates in Faridkot district, which was the epicentre of these incidents.

The Bargari sacrilege, Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents had played a major role in the 2017 assembly election success for the Congress. The district remained politically sensitive in the 2017 assembly elections due to the public outburst over the sacrilege and police firing incidents. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which had a strong hold in the district in the past, ended third in the poll results. Despite the SAD claims in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 that the sacrilege issue would not impact the poll narrative, the Congress secured a huge lead from Jaitu and Kotkapura assembly segments, where these incidents took place.

Shift to development plank

Till December last year, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu had been pressing for justice in the sacrilege and related cases during their poll rallies. However, after the announcement of the election date, the sacrilege and police firing incidents do not appear to be key issues on the agenda of political parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as now they are relying on the development plank.

Sources said with setbacks on the legal front and the failure to take these cases to a logical conclusion even after five years, the Congress leadership and local candidates are refraining from raising the issue this time.

Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon is asking people to vote for him on the basis of development works done during his tenure in Faridkot assembly segment. “I have worked hard on the development of the constituency and will continue to do if you support me again. The Congress government has introduced a number of welfare schemes in the last five years and even old-age pension was increased to ₹1,500 during our tenure,” Dhillon at a public meeting.

AAP focusing on freebies

Even the AAP, which was the biggest gainer in the 2017 elections as two of its candidates won from Kotkapura and Jaitu, is focusing on development issues and freebies announced by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP candidate and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan is seeking a second chance, citing guarantees announced by Kejriwal.

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Sirsa-based dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with a sacrilege case, nominating him as the main conspirator. But no political party has talked about this during its campaign as Dera Sacha Sauda followers are a significant votebank in the area.

SAD relies on development works

The Shiromani Akali Dal candidates are mainly relying upon development works done by the party during its tenure. SAD Kotkapura candidate Mantar Singh Brar, who is also an accused in the Kotkapura firing case, during his poll meetings accused the Congress of not fulfilling promises made in the 2017 assembly elections and counted achievements of the previous SAD-BJP government. SAD Faridkot candidate Parambans Singh Romana said: “The Akali Dal has only one agenda and that is development of the state. Not a single new project was started during the Congress regime. So, people must vote for the SAD for the betterment of Punjab.”

Candidates steer clear of dharna for justice

On June 1, 2015, a “bir” of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village. Later, derogatory posters were put up at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on September 24, 2015, night and torn pages of a “bir” were found scattered near Bargari gurdwara on October 12, 2015.

After the sacrilege incident, the residents of the town and nearby villages started protesting at Kotkapura.

The situation got tense after police attempted to remove the protesters from the dharna site at Kotkapura and later at Behbal Kalan, which resulted in the firing on October 14, 2015. Two Sikh protesters, Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district, were killed during the protest at Behbal Kalan when the police resorted to firing. Many others were injured in the firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

Sukhraj Singh, the son of Krishan Bhagwan, is on an indefinite sit-in for the past 49 days but no candidate has joined him over the past month.