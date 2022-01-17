Punjab polls: SAD war room highlights past development, fights negative campaigns

With social media emerging as a key campaign tool, especially amid ban on political rallies and large gatherings, the digital warriors of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have adopted a two-pronged approach ahead of the Punjab assembly elections scheduled on February 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the one hand, the party’s IT wing that heads the election war room operations is busy highlighting various development works carried out during the previous Akali regimes, especially between 2007 and 2017, and on the other, it is keeping a close eye on Facebook and Twitter to counter all negative posts and comments that target the party.

In fact, the IT wing is backed by a team of lawyers, who are quick to respond by reaching out to those spreading “negativity”. When persuasion doesn’t help, defamation suits are filed, says a party insider.

The SAD had taken an early head start by hiring the poll strategy firm Mindshare. It is headed by Sunil Kanugolu, who had partnered with ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor in June last year to launch trending online campaigns #GalPunjabdi (Talk about Punjab) and #13pointagenda (to highlight SAD’s agenda for elections).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the entire social media campaign, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal remains at the centre stage and is projected as synonymous to development in the state. The agency conducted constituency-wise surveys about the issues and popularity of local leaders, and submitted a report much in advance, on the basis of which the party has fielded a number of candidates.

“We did well with the two campaigns on all social media platforms. However, after the launch of farmers’ agitation, the campaign had to be stopped midway,” says SAD’s IT wing head Nashattar Singh Gill, who monitors social media campaigns on day-to-day basis.

“Our campaign is purely positive, focusing on development projects such as road and bridges, memorials, thermal plants and water channels. We talk about welfare schemes run by the Akali Dal-led governments in the past, such as free power to the agriculture tubewells. However, we don’t take it lightly when anyone badmouths our party or its leaders on social media,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Gill, the party president and his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal take a lot of interest in finalising the campaigns. The IT wing is supported by the party’s media advisers Harcharan Singh Bains and Jangveer Singh, who give expert inputs. Singh also looks after messages on Twitter. The head of the PTC broadcast looks after the content for web channels. Sukhbir has 4.13 lakh followers on Twitter and the SAD’s account is followed by 81,800 people.

Cadre is the strength

The party’s cadre strength is also helping in the social media campaigns. The SAD’s poll war room, which functions from a plush office in Chandigarh, is in touch with 23,000 WhatsApp groups at a click of a button. At least 30 war room managers are engaged in making and sharing posts and video clips of Sukhbir’s speeches and short videos of projects started during the Akali regime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We consider YouTube, Facebook and WhatApp as our strength. Each WhatsApp group has 40-60 members, and we give them one or two themes to be rolled out among voters,” says Gill, adding that the party has the data of one crore phone numbers of identifiable people who are also circulated the messages simultaneously.

Gill explains that entire Punjab has been divided into six zones, and these zones have been equally divided into assembly constituencies and further into election booths. To check “negativity”, the war room managers are in a constant touch with Facebook authorities, and immediately complain in case there is any derogatory post or comment made against the party’s interests. “We have even tracked down influencers who were talking against the party leaders and have warned them,” says a war room manager, not willing to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON