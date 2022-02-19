Punjab polls: SAD worker bludgeoned to death in Fatehgarh Churian, 2 Congress sarpanches booked

The police booked two Congress party sarpanches for the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supporter Karamjit Singh on the last day of his election campaigning in the Fatehgarh Churian constituency on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Batala police, an argument took place between SAD and Congress workers over a roadshow by SAD candidate Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal on Friday evening. “During the brawl, Tajinderpal Singh and Jaswant Singh, sarpanches of Shiera and Patti Shiera villages, respectively, attacked Karamjit. Both sarpanches belong to Congress. They hit Karamjit with a baseball. The victim was seriously injured and declared brought dead at the civil hospital,” the police said.

Gurwant Singh, the father of the deceased, said, “We were seeking votes for our party. Jatinder Pal Singh, Balwinder Singh, Tajinderpal Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jaswant Singh and others came towards us and they attacked my son. They kept on assaulting him till he fell on the ground and turned unconscious. We had no enmity with the accused. They are from our clan in the village. They killed my son over votes.”