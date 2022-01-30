Punjab polls: Setback to Amarinder, two PLC candidates opt out

In a setback to former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, two nominees fielded by his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) — former Indian Hockey team captain Ajit Pal Singh and Nawanshahr unit president Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki — have given up their candidature while four others have opted to contest on the senior ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s lotus symbol.

While hockey Olympian Ajit Pal was declared the candidate from Nakodar, Palli Jhikki was in the fray from Nawanshahr. In the fresh list of PLC candidates announced on Saturday, Ajit Pal was replaced by Shammi Kumar Kalyan, while the party is likely to give the Nawanshahr seat to the BJP.

According to senior PLC leaders, Ajit Pal has cited “personal reasons” behind not contesting from Nakodar. In the case of Palli Jhikki, there are talks of him being hopeful of getting the Congress ticket from Nawanshahr.

“It’s a totally new field for me while the PLC needs more time for its organisational set up,” said Ajit Pal. “I am not aware of rules of politics. Moreover, my village is Sansarpur near Jalandhar but I am settled in Delhi and don’t have vote in Punjab, which is mandatory to contest the elections. That is why I opted out.”

Palli Jhikki, who was the district planning board chairman in the Congress government, was named the PLC district president after joining Capt Amarinder’s party. He confirmed to the HT that he has refused to contest as a PLC candidate.

Leaders close to him said that if the Congress doesn’t give the ticket to sitting Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, it hardly has any replacement other than Palli Jhikki, as he belongs to the Saini community that holds sway in the segment.

Four to contest on BJP symbol

Meanwhile, four PLC candidates from Bathinda, Kharar, Ludhiana South and Atam Nagar (Ludhiana) have decided to contest on the BJP’s lotus symbol. At least three more are seeking the BJP’s symbol, it is learnt.

According to one of the candidates from Ludhiana, voters are still not aware of the PLC’s symbol of hockey stick and ball, the reason behind his decision to go for the BJP symbol.

“As we are contesting polls from urban segments, having a large presence of Hindu voters, we got feedback from our supporters that if we take the BJP’s symbol, it would add to our votes,” said the candidate cited above, while requesting not to be named.

In Kharar, where PLC’s general secretary in-charge Kamaldeep Singh Saini is the candidate, the saffron party is learnt to have pushed for making him contest on its symbol, keeping in mind the large migrant population from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“When we are contesting as alliance partners, there is hardly any difference in who contests from which symbol. We all are candidates of the alliance,” said Saini.

A senior BJP leader at the helm of affairs said the saffron party has agreed to allot its symbol to the four candidates, and has handed over official letters of their candidature to the PLC.

Seven more candidates declared

The PLC on Saturday declared seven more candidates, including Jaskaran Singh Sandhu from Patti, Shammi Kumar Kalyan from Nakodar, Jagdish Rai Jassal from Adampur (reserved), Karanveer Singh Indora from Malout (reserved), and Jiwan Dass Bawa from Mansa.

In a faux pas, the party included the name of Maya Devi, who is the wife of former MLA Makhan Singh, from Bathinda Rural. Her son Savera Singh had already been announced as the candidate in the first list. Later in the evening, the party once again named him as the candidate from Bathinda Rural.

So far, the PLC has declared 32 candidates out of the 37 seats allotted to it in alliance with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

