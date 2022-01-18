Punjab polls: Shoddy garbage management, stray animals Mohali’s biggest bugbears

Amid tall claims of development by the sitting MLA and promises by candidates of other parties, residents say Mohali is still ailing from a number of issues, 15 years after it was declared a district in 2006.

While the then deputy chief minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, had dubbed Mohali as the “future city” in 2007, over the years, persistent civic issues have impeded its progress.

To date, Mohali residents continue to wage a lonely battle against poor solid waste management, encroachments and stray animals. Public toilets in markets and CCTV cameras in public places to rein in crime have also failed to see the light of the day.

In the upcoming Punjab elections, Mohali, an urban constituency, is once again set to see a multi-cornered contest, with three-time MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu contesting for the fourth time from the Congress, former mayor and real estate baron Kulwant Singh trying his luck from the AAP and former MC councillor Parvinder Singh Sohana being fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Balbir Singh Rajewal, farmer leader and president of a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has nominated Ravneet Singh Brar as the face of his party, Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM). Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

Tardy waste management

After GMADA allotted a 13-acre site in Phase 8-B for dumping solid waste in May 2006, some residents had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court.

In May 2012, the Mohali municipal corporation had assured the high court that it would acquire 13 acres at Samgauli village near Dera Bassi for a permanent dumping ground, a promise it failed to keep.

Three years later, in 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the corporation to acquire land for the dump by January 2015 and make it fully operational by January 2017.

Meanwhile, the civic body was allowed to dump the daily waste temporarily in another ground in Phase 8, but only after segregating it according to the Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000.

But years later, the corporation has neither been successful in ensuring garbage segregation or an efficient solid waste processing system.

No end to stray cattle menace

The stray cattle menace continues unabated in the city, with herds often visible even opposite the MC office in Sector 68. A number of fatal accidents have taken place due to the presence of the animals on busy roads, claiming 10 lives in the past year alone. But a permanent solution has evaded the city.

Encroachments galore

While the civic body has identified as many as 4,200 encroachers, it has failed to issue any notice. Most violations are done by VIPs or their security personnel, through illegal occupation of government land, be it parks or road berms.

Vendors have also encroached upon corridors, walkways and parking areas, but the MC is sitting tight on conducting an aggressive drive to remove them.

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said since the formation of the new MC House in February last year, several development works had been executed in the city. “Parks have been fully developed, roads have been carpeted and Mohali’s sanitation rank has also improved. A cattle shed outside the city limits is already in the works, so the stray cattle menace will also be sorted out soon.”

“Stray cattle and dogs are a major problem in Mohali. Despite requesting the civic body authorities several times, the issue remains unaddressed,” said Mohinder Pal Singh, president, Resident Welfare and Development Committee, Sector 79.

Paramjeet Singh, president of the Citizens Welfare and Development Forum, Mohali, added that though Mohali had seen several major development works in the past year, encroachment, poor solid waste management and stray cattle menace still ailed the city.

