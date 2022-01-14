Punjab polls: Sidhu says not running for any post, his fight is against system

Chandigarh : Amid mounting pressure on the Congress high command to name its chief ministerial face, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said he is not running for any post and his fight is against the system.

Sidhu, who has been making a case for naming the party’s CM face and pitching himself for the post, tweeted that the fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab like termites and is being run in connivance of mischievous politicians.

This system cries for a change and reforms as the glory of Punjab has been annihilated by the nexus of few political leaders and mafia, he posted on Twitter.

In another tweet, Sidhu said the system which could not give justice to Guru (reference to sacrilege cases) and punish the big fish involve in drug trade needs to be demolished. “I categorically state that I’m not running for any post and it’s either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu,” he said, upping the ante just minutes before the Congress Central Election Committee was scheduled in Delhi to discuss the names of the party candidates.

The PPCC chief’s tweets are being seen in the Congress circles as part of his efforts to get himself declared as the CM face of the party. Like Sidhu, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also started pressing for naming the CM face and pitching himself.

A senior party leader questioned the approach the two leaders, particularly Channi, despite the high command’s decision to fight the elections under collective leadership. “It is odd that Channi should question the wisdom of the high command. He was picked for the CM’s post without having any support among the party MLAs,” he added.