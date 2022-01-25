Punjab polls: Sidhu terms AAP’s ‘CM face phone survey’ a scam, lodges complaint with EC

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) against the Aam Aadmi Party’s “Janata Chunegi Apna CM” phone survey to name its chief ministerial candidate, calling it a “scam” and “fake propaganda”.

The PPCC chief, in his complaint addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, said that prima facie the AAP’s survey seems to be “fake”, as the data with respect to 21.59 lakh phone calls, voice messages and WhatsApp messages within just four days is not mathematically logical. He also demanded registration of a case against the AAP through its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal if his charges are found to be true.

Kejriwal had on January 18 named the AAP’s Punjab unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial face of the party in the state following its phone survey. “The party received 21.59 lakh responses from people during the drive to pick the CM face. Of them, 93.3% respondents took Bhagwant Mann’s name,” Kejriwal had said, while announcing his name at an event in Mohali.

Releasing his complaint to the media at a press conference in Chandigarh, the Congress leader said the AAP was trying to fool the people of Punjab through its “deceptive” scheme. “This mechanism of deceit to create an illusion and propaganda of fake news is a complete violation of the model code of conduct,” he said, calling Kejriwal a “trickster”.

In the complaint, Sidhu said the AAP claimed that they have received 7 lakh WhatsApp messages, 2.5 lakh voice messages and 8 lakh voice calls, but this does not make sense at all. “Usually, such calls take at least 15 seconds, then only 5,760 calls can be attended in one day and that shall add up to 23,040 calls in four days,” he wrote, asking the Election Commission to direct the AAP to shut this campaign and issue a public retraction. He also requested the poll panel to direct the party to provide all call and message logs for verification.

Sidhu a ‘drama queen’: Chadha

Calling Sidhu a “drama queen” of Punjab politics, AAP’s Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha said that no one, not even the Congress, takes Sidhu seriously. He said the purpose of Sidhu’s press conference was to divert the attention of people from the issue of sand mafia and seized money and properties in ED raids.

Condemning Sidhu’s remarks, Chadha said that he is leader of the ruling party of the state and should choose his words more carefully and be more responsible. “The thing hurting Sidhu is that neither the people of Punjab, nor the Congress wants him as the chief minister. That’s why he is now making shoddy statements,” he said.