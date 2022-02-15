Punjab polls: Sister duo takes charge of campaign of father, grandfather in 2 Moga segments

From giving speeches, assigning campaign duties to party workers to managing social media handles, Japreet Kaur Brar (21) and her younger sister Tapreet Kaur Brar (17) are leaving no stone unturned to help their father Barjinder Singh, alias Makhan Brar and grandfather Tota Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates from Moga and Dharamkot segments in Moga district, in their poll campaign.

The two sisters wake up early in the morning and go door to door in Dharamkot and then in Moga to seek votes for Tota Singh, a former minister, and Makhan Brar. Besides, they are overseeing organisational and office work of the two candidates who have not hired professionals to manage their social media campaign.

Japreet, a third-year MBBS student at the Maulana Azad Medical College, Ambala, and Tapreet, a first-year student of LLB studies at Panjab University, Chandigarh, write content in Punjab and English on the Facebook and Instagram pages of their father and grandfather along with giving ideas of making reels and videos for the campaign.

Makhan, who is contesting from Moga for the second time on the party ticket, had lost to Congress’ Harjot Kamal with a margin of 16,000 votes in 2017. Also, Tota Singh, an Akali veteran, faced defeat from Congress candidate Sukhjit Singh, alias Kaka Lohgarh then.

Campaigning in Moga, Tapreet begins her speech with folded hands and requesting voters to vote for her father. “My family has been serving the district since 1997. Ours is the only political family in the district that has carried out development here. They are the only hope of the people,” she says.

Later, she tells HT, “We have hired just one photographer, a videographer and an editor to shoot videos, pictures and then edit them. Besides, all social media-related works are carried out by me and my sister.”

Japreet says, “We first campaign in Dharamkot and then go to the Moga segment. We take local leaders and councillors along when we go door to door. My father and grandfather remain busy in the field round-the-clock and thus we had to take responsibility of office and organiational work.”

“We do not criticise anyone and address ‘nukkad’ meetings or large gatherings. We just inform the people about development works carried out by our family,” she adds.