Punjab polls: Snubbed by SAD, Barnala family to meet supporters

Snubbed by the Shiromani Akali Dal during the assembly election ticket allocation, family members of former Punjab chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala will hold a meeting with their supporters in Dhuri on Monday to plan their future course of action.

The family apparently wanted a ticket for former CM’s grandson advocate Simar Partap Singh Barnala from Dhuri segment, but the party fielded former Sangrur MLA Parkash Chand Garg instead.

Meanwhile, Winnerjit Singh Goldy, who hails from Sunam, got the party ticket from Sangrur assembly segment. The party has also announced candidates from the other three seats falling under Sangrur district, leaving out the Barnala family.

“We have called a meeting of party workers, who are attached with the Barnala family, in Dhuri . My son has worked hard. We have conveyed it to the party president that Simar Partap could have won the seat,” said former Dhuri MLA Gaganjeet Singh Barnala, who is the former CM’s son.

However, playing down any signs of revolt, Gaganjeet said: “We are true Akalis and have Barnala Sahib’s DNA. We are devoted to service and one can serve the people even without becoming an MP or MLA.”

The former MLA said that the family will listen to the party workers during the Monday meeting and inform party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal about their feelings.

On the remaining three Sangrur district seats, the SAD has fielded former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal from Lehra, former cabinet minister Baldev Singh Mann from Sunam and kabaddi player-turned-politician Gulzar Singh Gulzari from Dirba.