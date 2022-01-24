Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Sonu Sood kicks off campaign for his sister in Moga
Punjab polls: Sonu Sood kicks off campaign for his sister in Moga

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has started campaigning for his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who is contesting the Punjab polls from Moga on the Congress ticket
Ahead of Punjab polls, actor Sonu Sood campaigning for his sister Malvika Sood Sachar at a village in Moga on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 07:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has started campaigning for his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who is contesting the Punjab assembly elections from Moga on the Congress ticket.

On Monday, the two visited Mangewala, Darapur and Khakhrana villages. Addressing a gathering, Sonu Sood highlighted works carried out by his sister for the welfare of underprivileged. He promised that if Malvika wins the election, her first priority will be to upgrade the local civil hospital besides making Moga the most developed assembly segment in Punjab.

“Voting for me means to vote for every person of Moga constituency. Therefore, vote for yourself,” said Malvika, who was honoured by Mangewala residents by being weighed in laddoos.

The 38-year-old computer engineer, who is known for philanthropic works in her home town Moga, said that she will reach out to every needy person in the assembly segment to help them.

Malvika had joined the Congress two weeks back, and was given the ticket while overlooking the sitting party legislator’s claim. Since then, various Congress councillors, sarpanches and local leaders have pledged their support to her.

Sign out