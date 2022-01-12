Punjab polls: SSM declares 10 candidates, Rajewal to fight from Samrala

Chandigarh : The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front of 19 farm organisations, on Wednesday announced a list of 10 candidates for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Morcha convener Balbir Singh Rajewal will contest from Samrala.

Other candidates are: Prem Singh Bhangu from Ghanour, Harjinder Singh Tanda from Khadoor Sahib, Ravneet Singh Brar from Mohali, Dr Sukhmandeep SIngh Dhillon from Taran Taran, Rajesh Kumar from Kartarpur, Ramandeep Singh from Jaitu, Ajay Kumar from Phillaur, Balraj Singh Thakur from Qadain and Navdeep Sangha from Moga.

Bhangu, who is also involved in scrutiny of the candidates for the SSM, said the next list of 25-30 candidates will be announced on Friday or Saturday.

Seeks tractor or trailer as a poll symbol

The SSM has given three options --- a tractor, tractor-trailer or trailer --- to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the allotment of election symbol. Bhangu said these symbols are the icons of successful agitation led by farmers for the repeal of three laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Joginder Singh Ugrahan-led BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Wednesday decided to launch a campaign after the January 15 meeting of the Samyukt Kisan morcha, to educate the people, particularly the farmers, about the election process.