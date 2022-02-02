Punjab polls: SSM replaces Dera Bassi candidate after previous opts out

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has fielded Avtar Singh Jawaharpur from Dera Bassi after its previous candidate Navjot Singh Saini opted out of the electoral fray in Punjab.

Saini said it would have been difficult for him to contest as an independent, given the fact that the SSM has not been allotted a party symbol ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. “We will be supporting Jawaharpur, and make sure that he wins the seat,” he said.

Jawaharpur, 48, who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, said: “We have the support of a lot of people, including farmers of the area, and we are hopeful of winning the seat.”

A former truck union president in Dera Bassi, Jawaharpur was with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) before coming close to Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon. The two are now pitted against each other. Other candidates vying for the seat are sitting SAD legislator NK Sharma, Aam Aadmi Party’s Kuljeet Singh Randhawa and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sanjeev Khanna.

The Dera Bassi seat has remained a SAD stronghold under former minister late Captain Kanwaljit Singh and the party has triumphed here for the past three decades. Even as NK Sharma won the elections in 2012 and 2017, the Congress routed the SAD in municipal elections of all three civic bodies in the segment — Dera Bassi, Lalru, and Zirakpur — in February last year.

42 file nominations in Mohali district

As filing of nominations came to an end on Tuesday, 42 candidates have submitted their papers from across Mohali district, which comprises Mohali Urban, Kharar and Dera Bassi assembly seats. The papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday, while the final picture will become clear on February 4 with withdrawal of candidature. The state goes to the polls on February 20.

While there are nine candidates in the fray from Mohali Urban, 13 are fighting from Dera Bassi and 20 from Kharar. Besides those from mainstream parties, there are 14 contesting as independent candidates from Kharar, seven from Dera Bassi and four from Mohali Urban.

In Mohali Urban, sitting Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, Parvinder Singh Sohana (SAD), former mayor Kulwant Singh (AAP), Ravneet Brar (SSM) and Sanjeev Vahisht (BJP) are the main contenders. In Kharar, Ranjit Singh Gill (SAD), Anmol Gagan Mann (AAP), Kamaldeep Singh Saini (BJP), Paramdeep Singh Baidwan (SSM) and Vijay Kumar Sharma (Congress) are in the fray.

Both Vijay Kumar Sharma and Kamaldeep Singh Saini filed their papers from Kharar on Tuesday. Sharma, who is the chairman of District Planning Board, Mohali, has declared ₹28.19 lakh income in 2020-21. He is also facing one criminal case in Rupnagar. Meanwhile, Kamaldeep Singh has been booked in a cheating case. He declared ₹9.46 lakh annual income.

