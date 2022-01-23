Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: SSM to meet CEC to push for registration
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: SSM to meet CEC to push for registration

The EC has raised objections over several columns of the registration form left blank, submission of IT returns for just three months and address proof of registered office not as per the norms
Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) wants to contest the Punjab polls. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh

To defend its case for registration as a political party before the Punjab assembly polls scheduled for February 20, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has decided to meet chief election commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra.

“We have submitted our case (for registration of our party) with the Election Commission (EC) of India as per provisions of the Representation of the People Act. The shortcomings pointed out by the EC are very minor, which we will rectify. To request timely registration of our party before the polls and allotment of the symbol from the options submitted, we are meeting the CEC,” said Prem Singh Bhangu, who heads SSM’s parliamentary committee.

Bhangu said the matter can be resolved at the level of Punjab chief electoral officer, who the SSM leaders, including Rajewal, are expected to meet on Monday, followed by the CEC a day after.

The EC has raised objections over several columns of the registration form left blank, submission of income tax returns for three months instead of one year as mandated, and address proof of registered office not as per the norms.

“We are a new party and contesting polls on all the seats. Our party has widespread following in the state and people look forward to our candidates as stakeholders in the upcoming polls. We would seek allotment of one symbol for all the candidates,” said Bhangu. The SSM has given three options for the party symbol to the EC: tractor, tractor-trolley and trolley.

As per the fresh poll schedule announced by the EC last week, notification will take place on January 25 and the last date for filing nominations is February 1. The SSM was formed on December 25 last year, and comprises 19 farm organisations that were part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that led the agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws.

Eight more nominees announced, names of two withdrawn

Meanwhile, the SSM on Sunday announced eight more candidates while withdrawing the names of two. Those fielded include Baba Chamkaur Singh (Bathinda Rural), Raj Kumar Mahal Khurd (Banga), Rashpal Singh Raju (Chabbewal), Chaudhary Khushi Ram (Phagwara), Jang Bahadur Singh (Garhshankar), Jaswant Singh Randhawa (Mukerian), Gora Singh (Bhadaur) and Kuldeep Singh Dalla (Jagraon).

The two names withdrawn are that of Harvinder Singh Harpalpur (Rajpura) and Balraj Singh Thakur (Qadian). Bhangu said there was some “negativity” around the names of these two candidates, and their replacement will be announced soon.

The SSM has decided to contest the elections in alliance with Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangarsh Party (SSP). While the SSM plans to contest on 107 seats, the SSP will get the remaining 10 in the 117-strong Punjab legislative assembly. With the Sunday’s announcement, the SSM is left with nominating just nine more candidates.

