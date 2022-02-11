Punjab polls: Patiala’s Ghanaur segment set for triangular contest, strong anti-incumbency at play

With two-time sitting MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur of the ruling Congress facing strong opponents in veteran Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurlal Singh Ghanaur amid a robust anti-incumbency, the Ghanaur assembly constituency in Patiala district is all set for a triangular fight in the assembly elections this time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has fielded first-timer Vikas Sharma from this largely rural segment.

Interestingly, Jalalpur in 2017 had registered a thumping victory with a margin of 36,557 votes over Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpur of SAD. But five years down the line, it is going to be a litmus test for Jalalpur, once a close associate of former chief minister Amarinder Singh who now has floated the Punjab Lok Congress.

One of the main reasons behind the anti-incumbency factor against the ruling party, Jalalpur in particular, is that the opposition leaders have been accusing him of being involved in illegal activities. In the past one year, the SAD and AAP have staged several protests in the constituency against the legislator after his close associates were accused of carrying illicit liquor business and illegal sand mining.

Even the Majha hooch tragedy that claimed over 130 lives was linked with the Ghanaur area after police arrested Khanpur Khurd village sarpanch Amrik Singh of the Congress for manufacturing chemical-based liquor.

But Jalalpur, on the other hand, claims to have brought to the segment a major water treatment plant worth ₹360 crore besides spending over ₹300 crore on other development works.

Akalis pinning hopes on veteran Chandumajra

The SAD seems to have played its cards well by fielding its veteran and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra from the segment. Though he is contesting from Ghanaur for the first time, Chandumajra has been active in the constituency for some time. Pinning its hopes on Chandumajra, a former minister and three-time MP, the Akalis are eying to regain the seat that it won in 1997 and 2012.

He remained MP from the Patiala parliamentary constituency twice by defeating Congress stalwarts Sant Ram Singla in 1996 and Amarinder Singh in 1998.

But then, it is not going to be easy for the veteran leader as the SAD is has been facing opposition over the now repealed three farm laws which were passed when it was in alliance with the BJP at the time. Also, infighting within in the party’s local unit after denial of ticket to former Akali MLA Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpur adds to his worries.

Ex-kabbadi player a household name

The AAP candidate Gurlal Singh Ghanaur, a former policeman and kabaddi player, is a household name in the assembly segment. He along with his supporters has been carrying out a door-to-door campaign in villages and other areas.

Having participated in the Kabaddi World Cups during the SAD-BJP tenure, Gurlal got the job of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Punjab Police. But he stepped into active politics by joining AAP last year.

In 2017, the party nominee Anu Randhawa secured 23,141 votes.

