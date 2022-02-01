Punjab polls: Trouble brews in Congress as MP Jasbir Dimpa eyes Khadoor Sahib ticket for kin

Trouble in the ruling Congress continues to brew with the party’s senior leader and MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa still eyeing ticket from the Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency for one of his family members, even as two-time MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki has been announced the party candidate from the panthic seat.

Dimpa has a stronghold in Khadoor Sahib and his brother Harpinder Singh aka Rajan Gill had announced to contest the assembly polls from the seat from where Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has pitched its stalwart and former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura.

The MP is annoyed with the party high command’s decision of giving ticket from the seat to Sikki, a close aide of cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

Soon after the Congress named Sikki in its second list of candidates for the Punjab elections, Dimpa had taken to the Twitter to express his disgruntlement. “What should be done if your party ignores hard work, loyalty and honesty & prefers stacks (sic),” he had tweeted on Wednesday.

Dimpa, who along with his son Updesh Gill had been campaigning in the assembly segment for the last few months, has stopped holding poll-related meetings since.

But on Saturday, Dimpa’s brother Rajan Gill organised a meeting of his supporters in Rayya and announced that he would fight the election from Khadoor Sahib, saying he would disclose his poll symbol in the coming days.

“Our talks with the party high command are still going on. We are hopeful of a positive result for Khadoor Sahib ticket. I will disclose after the completion of my talks with the high command as which member of our family will contest from the constituency,” Dimpa told HT over phone.

Interestingly, Sikki has filed his two nominations from the seat — one as an independent and the other as a Congress nominee.

Party leaders, who didn’t wish to be named, said a revolt by Dimpa can cause a damage to the Congress candidates from the Baba Bakala, Khadoor Sahib and Jandiala assembly constituencies where he has a considerable sway.

The Khadoor Sahib ticket to Sikki came as a double whammy for Dimpa. Earlier, the party high command had announced Santokh Singh Bhalaipur as its candidate from Baba Bakala from where the MP had been lobbying for party ticket for his associate Satinderjit Singh Chajjalwadi.

Chajjalwadi, who later joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has been announced candidate from Jandiala.