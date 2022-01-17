Punjab polls: Women kin pitch in with door-to-door campaign for candidates

Amid ban on political rallies and road shows, female family members of candidates from various political parties are pitching in with door-to-door campaigning to woo the voters, especially women, who comprise 47% of the state’s electorate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In general, the women are campaigning in urban areas, while the candidates and their supporters are busy in rural pockets of their respective assembly segments.

Sukhjeev Kaur Romana, wife of Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana, has been making efforts to garner support for her husband, who is the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Faridkot. “Since the time available in hand for the campaign was limited due to the ban on rallies, I carried out door-to-door meetings daily to do my bit for my husband. A woman holds the power to change the thoughts of her family, and we believe that she will help the party earn votes, not only hers but also of many family members,” says Sukhjeev.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vinu Badal, wife of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, has been reaching out to a cross-section of voters, listening to their woes and telling them about the work done by her husband in Bathinda Urban segment. Similarly, Amrita Warring, wife of transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, is busy in door-to-door campaigning in Gidderbaha, from where he has been fielded once again by the Congress.

In the Kotkapura assembly segment, three female family members of Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kultar Singh Sandhwan are canvassing for him separately. “My wife, sister-in-law and niece are seeking votes among women, as they relatively feel comfortable with a team of female campaigners,” Sandhwan said.

The Election Commission (EC) has extended the ban on physical rallies and road shows for the upcoming assembly elections across five states to January 22, but granted relaxation to parties to conduct indoor meetings with maximum 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall. As per the EC data, there are 2.12 crore voters in 117 assembly segments of Punjab, of which 1 crore are female voters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}